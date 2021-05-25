Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,790 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares in the company, valued at $143,340,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 63,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $396,067.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,805,630.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,194,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,311,712. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

