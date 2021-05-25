Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

