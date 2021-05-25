Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

