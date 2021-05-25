Stably USD (USDS) Trading 73.5% Higher This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,252.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.54 or 0.01011690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.85 or 0.10938482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087290 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,553,424 coins and its circulating supply is 585,793 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

