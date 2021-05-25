StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.