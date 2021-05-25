Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

Splunk stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Splunk by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

