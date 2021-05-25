Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,246 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Splunk by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.