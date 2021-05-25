Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 50,133 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

