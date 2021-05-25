Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.65. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 90,904 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.