Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,028.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SXS traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,190 ($41.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,054.83. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,493 shares of company stock worth $10,527,372.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

