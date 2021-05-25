SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $69,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $493.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

