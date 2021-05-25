SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,921. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

