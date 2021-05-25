SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,996 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

