SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.