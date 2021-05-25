Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.05 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

