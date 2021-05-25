Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

LQD stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

