Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 329.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,011 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.