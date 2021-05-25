Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.