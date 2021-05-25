Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 3.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 174,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,967,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

