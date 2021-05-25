Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $876.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $876.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $879.85 million and the lowest is $873.11 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.43 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

