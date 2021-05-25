Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

