Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

