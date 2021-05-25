SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.
Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.