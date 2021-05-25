SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 1.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $556.00 and last traded at $570.00. Approximately 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.05.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

