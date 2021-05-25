Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 184.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,630. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.59 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

