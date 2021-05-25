Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

