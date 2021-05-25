Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,326,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX remained flat at $$2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,177. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

