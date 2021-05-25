Simonetta Vendittelli Sells 2,129 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.82 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$48.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.62.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4358503 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

