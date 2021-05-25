Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 223,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 452,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

