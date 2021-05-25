Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 8,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.