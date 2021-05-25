Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

