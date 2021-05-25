Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.