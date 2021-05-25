Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.49 million and $3,886.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00949275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.99 or 0.09929680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

