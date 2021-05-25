Sigma Planning Corp Sells 73 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

