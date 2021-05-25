Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,912 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tattooed Chef worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

