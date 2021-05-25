Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

