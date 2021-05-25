Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

