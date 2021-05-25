Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.