Sigma Planning Corp Buys 695 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,444,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

USB stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.