Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

