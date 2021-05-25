Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.