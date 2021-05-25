Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. 449,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,649,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.