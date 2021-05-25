Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 857,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.