Sicart Associates LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 375,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,359,465. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

