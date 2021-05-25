Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,324 shares during the period. Luokung Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,258. Luokung Technology Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

