Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,324 shares during the period. Luokung Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 166,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,258. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

