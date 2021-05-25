Sicart Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $369.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,604. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

