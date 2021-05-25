Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 84,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,140. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

