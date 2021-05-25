Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. 314,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

