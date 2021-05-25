Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.11. 3,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average is $255.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

