Sicart Associates LLC Buys 3,991 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,894,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $52,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,737. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

