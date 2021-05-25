Sicart Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 132,800 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

